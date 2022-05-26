Texas vs. TCU stream: Watch online, TV channel

In second-round action in the Big 12 baseball tournament, the conference's best statistical team faces the winningest team with No. 5 seed No. 24 Texas facing top seed and No. 8 TCU.

Both No. 8 TCU and No. 24 Texas were dominant during the 2022 season. The Longhorns put up better numbers in the box score, but the Horned Frogs rolled through conference play, earning the top seed in the Big 12 tournament. In the second round of that tournament, the two schools now face each other in second-round action.

How to Watch the Big 12 Baseball Tournament in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 26, 2022

Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream Texas vs. TCU on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

During the regular season, TCU went 36-18 overall. The Horned Frogs found their rhythm late and finished first in the Big 12 with a 16-8 conference record. They finished the season with seven consecutive wins and then ran that winning streak to eight games by beating No. 8 seed Baylor 4-2 in the first round on Wednesday.

Texas also came in hot down the stretch, winning five consecutive and eight of its last nine regular-season games. The Longhorns put up a 40-17 conference record and were 14-10 in Big 12 play. On Wednesday, Texas continued its winning ways, upsetting No. 4 seed Oklahoma State with a 4-0 shutout.

Statistically, the Longhorns were the best and most well-rounded team in the Big 12 from start to finish in 2022. Offensively, they led the conference in batting average hitting .321, with the next closest team (Texas Tech) batting .299.

Regional restrictions may apply.