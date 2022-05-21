How to Watch Indiana at Iowa in College Baseball

Iowa will look to complete the sweep and sit alone in second in the Big Ten standings when it takes on Indiana in college baseball.

Indiana is on the road at Iowa this weekend for its final Big Ten series of the year before the tournament begins next week. Indiana is currently 25-29 on the season and 10-13 in Big Ten play placing it in seventh place in the standings.

Game Date: May 21, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN U (G)

Iowa is tied for second place with Rutgers and Illinois in the Big Ten standings with a conference record of 16-7 and an overall record of 32-17.

The Hawkeyes have been dominant in this series so far winning game one 30-16 and game two 12-0 yesterday.

While the first game looked like it would go to the Hoosiers early on, Iowa rallied and won a record-breaking game. Indiana led 13-2 after three innings, but Iowa found another gear and scored 10 runs in the fourth to bring the game within one. The Hawkeyes scored another 18 runs from the fifth through eighth innings to win the game.

Redshirt sophomore Kyle Huckstorf recorded a career-high 12 RBIs which is a new Big Ten record. Of his six hits, Huckstorf hit three home runs including a grand slam in the bottom of the fifth. Huckstorf's six hits were also a singe-game record for Iowa.

The Hawkeyes will try to make it three in a row and complete the sweep in game three of the series today.

