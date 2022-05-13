Skip to main content

How to Watch Indiana State at Southern Illinois in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

There are major postseason implications at stake in the Missouri Valley Conference this weekend when Indiana State travels to Southern Illinois for a three-game series.

Southern Illinois continues to close in on the top spot in the Missouri Valley Conference standings, while Indiana State tries to hold onto a first-round bye in the conference tournament. There's plenty at stake when the two teams meet on Friday to being a three-game weekend series.

How to Watch Indiana State vs. Southern Illinois in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 13, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream Indiana State vs. Southern Illinois on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming into this weekend, Southern Illinois has won four games in a row and seven of its last nine. The Salukis swept Missouri State last weekend, and have now won all five of their MVC series this year. They followed that up with an explosive 22-10 win over Southern Illinois University Edwardsville on Tuesday.

With their recent run of success, the Salukis are now 35-13 on the season and 11-4 in conference play. That leaves them a game back of Evansville for first place, with the head-to-head tiebreaker in hand.

Indiana State is 23-17 this year, and 8-7 against MVC opponents. The Sycamores are one game back of third-place Dallas Baptist and just one game up on fifth-place Bradley. With six games to go for all three of those teams, every game is crucial given the top four spots get a first-round bye in the conference tournament. 

The Sycamores are coming after nearly pulling off an upset over No. 24 Vanderbilt on Tuesday. That game went down to the wire before the Commodores won 8-7 in the 11th inning. 

Which team will get off on the right foot this weekend? First pitch from Carbondale is set for 4 p.m. ET and can be found on ESPN U.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
13
2022

Indiana State vs. Southern Illinois

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago0048741787h
Bellator MMA

How to Watch Bellator MMA 281: MVP vs. Storley

By Ben Macaluso53 seconds ago
Jan 27, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Brett Drewitt plays his second shot on the 14th hole during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course - North Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
PGA Tour

AT&T Byron Nelson, Second Round stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas53 seconds ago
BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch Indiana State at Southern Illinois in College Baseball

By Alex Barth53 seconds ago
BASEBALL
College Softball

How to Watch Florida State vs Duke in College Softball

By Ben Macaluso30 minutes ago
Tennessee Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Tennessee vs Missouri in College Softball

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch San Jose State at Air Force in College Baseball

By Alex Barth1 hour ago
jrue-holiday
SI Guide

The Bucks Look to Knock Out the Celtics

By Kevin Sweeney1 hour ago
imago1011279490h
CAF Champions League Soccer

How to Watch Wydad Casablanca vs. Atlético Petróleos de Luanda

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Florida State Oklahoma Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Oklahoma vs Iowa State in College Softball

By Ben Macaluso2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy