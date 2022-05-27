Skip to main content

How to Watch the Big Ten Baseball Tournament: Indiana vs. Illinois in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Both No. 4 Illinois and No. 8 Indiana narrowly lost in the first round of the Big Ten tournament. Now, those two teams face each other looking to avoid elimination.

In the first round of the Big Ten tournament, fourth-seed Illinois came up on the wrong side of a close game against fifth-seed Michigan. Eighth-seed Indiana also came close to picking up a win, taking top seed No. 9 Maryland to extra innings before falling. Now, the Illini and Hoosiers face each other looking to avoid elimination altogether.

How to Watch the Big Ten Baseball Tournament in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 27, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream Indiana vs. Illinois on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Illinois finished strong down the stretch, winning its last four regular-season games as well as eight of its last nine. That run got the Illini to 31-20 on the season and 17-7 in conference play.

In the first-round game, Michigan got up early but Illinois answered every time. The game was tied 4-4 after six, but Michigan scored twice in the eighth and once in the ninth to put the Illini away. Senior center fielder Taylor Jackson had a big game at the plate in the loss, going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.

Meanwhile, Indiana got even closer against the top-seeded Terrapins. The Hoosiers scored three runs in the seventh to force extra innings Thursday night. Both teams scored a run in the 10th before Maryland walked off with a 6-5 win in the 11th.

Now, as Illinois and Indiana face each other trying to extend their seasons, they do so with some familiarity. The two teams played a three-game series in late April in Bloomington that saw the Hoosiers take two of the three games. It was a high-scoring series, with Indiana winning by scores of 7-6 and 11-7, and Illinois getting an 18-10 victory.

