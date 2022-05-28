How to Watch B1G Tournament, Game 10: Indiana vs. Maryland

Maryland will try to regain its momentum with a second win over Indiana in this Big Ten baseball tournament game.

Indiana and Maryland will meet today for the second time in this tournament. The first time left Maryland victorious in a 6-5 win. The No. 1 seeded Terrapins will look to repeat that today.

How to Watch Indiana vs. Maryland in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 28, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Indiana advanced to today's game after a big win over Illinois yesterday. The 8-1 victory improved the Hoosiers' overall record to 26-31 on the season. The game was close until the eighth inning when the Hoosiers put up six runs to make a win unattainable for the Illini.

Maryland was involved in its own shocking game last night. The No. 1 Terrapins were knocked down a few pegs last night after being defeated by No. 5 Michigan in a 15-8 result. The game was 2-1 in Maryland's favor until the Wolverines went up 10-4 by the end of the fourth. Another five runs from Michigan in the bottom of the seventh was too much for the Terps to overcome and their eight-game winning streak was broken.

While the momentum is definitely Michigan's going into today's game, Indiana cannot be counted out.

