How to Watch B1G Tournament, Game 10: Indiana vs. Maryland in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Indiana and Maryland will meet today for the second time in this tournament. The first time left Maryland victorious in a 6-5 win. The No. 1 seeded Terrapins will look to repeat that today.
How to Watch Indiana vs. Maryland in College Baseball Today:
Game Date: May 28, 2022
Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
TV Channel: Big Ten Network
Indiana advanced to today's game after a big win over Illinois yesterday. The 8-1 victory improved the Hoosiers' overall record to 26-31 on the season. The game was close until the eighth inning when the Hoosiers put up six runs to make a win unattainable for the Illini.
Maryland was involved in its own shocking game last night. The No. 1 Terrapins were knocked down a few pegs last night after being defeated by No. 5 Michigan in a 15-8 result. The game was 2-1 in Maryland's favor until the Wolverines went up 10-4 by the end of the fourth. Another five runs from Michigan in the bottom of the seventh was too much for the Terps to overcome and their eight-game winning streak was broken.
While the momentum is definitely Michigan's going into today's game, Indiana cannot be counted out.
