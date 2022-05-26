Indiana vs. Maryland stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch the Big Ten Baseball Tournament: Indiana vs. Maryland in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

After finishing at the top of the Big Ten standings, No. 17 Maryland will look to pair a regular-season title with a conference tournament championship. That task begins on Thursday, with the Terrapins' first-round matchup against Indiana.

With an excellent finish to the regular season, No. 17 Maryland locked up the top spot in the Big Ten Baseball Tournament. Now, the Terrapins will try to pair that regular-season conference championship with what would be their first-ever conference tournament title. The first step in that process is a first-round matchup with Indiana on Thursday. The two teams did not meet during the regular season.

How to Watch the Big Ten Baseball Tournament in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 26, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream Indiana vs. Maryland on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The race to the top of the Big Ten was tight as the calendar flipped to May, but that's when Maryland got hot. The Terrapins won seven consecutive games and 10 of their final 11 to finish 44-10 overall and 18-5 in conference play. They were one of only two teams in the Big Ten to reach the 40-win mark and Rutgers.

Down the stretch, Maryland's offense played at an elite level. The Terrapins scored no fewer than seven runs in their 11 games in May and hit double-digits in eight of those games. During that stretch, they averaged 14. 8 runs per game.

Maryland did most of its damage with the long ball, hitting 121 home runs in 54 games. That number led the Big Ten and ranked second nationally behind No. 1 Tennessee. 

Thursday's winner will take on the winner of the Illinois-Michigan matchup and the loser faces the loser of that game in an elimination game. Both of those second-round matchups will be on Thursday.

How To Watch

May
26
2022

Indiana vs. Maryland

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
