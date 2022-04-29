How to Watch Iowa at Nebraska in College Baseball

Iowa is one of a handful of teams near the top of the crowded Big Ten standings. The Hawkeyes can gain some ground this weekend in a three-game series against Nebraska that begins Friday night.

Iowa has been on a roll in the month of April. The Hawkeyes have won eight of their last nine games and are 12-4 for the month. They've shot up the Big Ten standings, and have a chance to get closer to first place in a three-game series against Nebraska this weekend beginning on Friday.

How to Watch Iowa vs. Nebraska in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 29, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

The Hawkeyes are now 24-13 this year, and 8-4 in conference play. That has them in fourth place, but just three games back of first-place No. 8 Rutgers.

Rutgers was Iowa's opponent last weekend. The Hawkeyes took two of three games in New Jersey, with wins of 4-1 and 12-2.

Sophomore first baseman Payton Williams came up big in that game for Iowa. He went 4-for-10 with at least one hit in each game. He enters this weekend riding a six-game hitting streak and has a hit in 10 of his last 11 games. Williams also leads the team in batting average (.374) and home runs (9).

Nebraska is coming off a mid-week win against North Dakota State. Senior designated hitter Griffin Everitt went 2-for-4 in that game with a double and a home run.

Griffin has been Nebraska's best hitter this year. He's batting .295 with a team-high seven home runs and 35 RBIs.

