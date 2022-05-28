Skip to main content

How to Watch the Big Ten Tournament: Iowa vs Penn State in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Iowa and Penn State meet Saturday morning in an elimination game of the Big Ten tournament

Iowa kept its Big Ten tournament hopes alive on Friday morning when it slipped by Purdue 5-4.

How to Watch the Big Ten Tournament: Iowa vs Penn State Today:

Game Date: May 28, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Big Ten Tournament: Iowa vs Penn State on fuboTV

The Hawkeyes were upset by Penn State on Thursday, but bounced back to fend off a pesky Purdue team.

The Boilermakers kept it close and tied the game at four in the sixth inning, but the Hawkeyes were finally able to break the tie in the ninth to get the win,.

Saturday they will get another shot at Penn State and can send them home with a loss.

The Nittany Lions nearly pulled off their second straight upset when they erased a 4-0 ninth inning deficit against Rutgers. They could have won the game in the ninth, but they got a strikeout with a guy on second and third to end the threat. 

The rally was quickly forgotten about when Rutgers scored in the top of the 11th and they couldn't score.

The Nittany Lions will have to bounce back quick, though, as they must now try and find a way to beat Iowa agains to stay alive in the tournament on Saturday morning.

How To Watch

Iowa vs Penn State

TV CHANNEL:
Time
/
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
