Penn State vs. Iowa stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Big Ten Baseball Tournament gets started Wednesday morning with No. 3 Iowa taking on No. 6 Penn State.

Wednesday morning, the Big Ten Baseball tournament begins for the first time in three years. This will be the first meeting of the year between the two teams, which did not meet in the regular season.

How to Watch the Big Ten Baseball Tournament in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 25, 2022

Game Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream Penn State vs. Iowa on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Iowa comes into this game 33-17 on the season and 17-7 in conference play. The Hawkeyes closed the regular season on a high note by sweeping Indiana over the weekend, winning six of the last seven games.

The Hawkeyes have been locked in at the plate over the last two weeks. They averaged 14 runs per game in the Indiana series, including 30 runs in the series opener.

Penn State finished the regular season 25-27 and 11-13 against Big Ten teams. The Nittany Lions will look to shake off a rough end to the regular season when they lost five of six games.

While Penn State struggled as a team down the stretch, junior catcher Matt Wood continued hitting and has 16 hits in his last 12 games. Wood finished the season as the Big Ten's leading hitter, batting a conference-best .395. He also added 11 home runs and 50 RBIs.

The winner of this game will face the winner of Rutgers-Purdue on Thursday, while the loser will face the loser of that game in an elimination game which will also be held on Thursday.

It's an early first pitch for this one, with the game underway at 10 a.m. ET. Coverage can be found on the Big Ten Network.

Regional restrictions may apply.