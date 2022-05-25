Penn State vs. Iowa stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch the Big Ten Baseball Tournament: Penn State vs. Iowa in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Big Ten Baseball Tournament gets started Wednesday morning with No. 3 Iowa taking on No. 6 Penn State.

Wednesday morning, the Big Ten Baseball tournament begins for the first time in three years. This will be the first meeting of the year between the two teams, which did not meet in the regular season.

How to Watch the Big Ten Baseball Tournament in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 25, 2022

Game Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream Penn State vs. Iowa on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Iowa comes into this game 33-17 on the season and 17-7 in conference play. The Hawkeyes closed the regular season on a high note by sweeping Indiana over the weekend, winning six of the last seven games.

The Hawkeyes have been locked in at the plate over the last two weeks. They averaged 14 runs per game in the Indiana series, including 30 runs in the series opener.

Penn State finished the regular season 25-27 and 11-13 against Big Ten teams. The Nittany Lions will look to shake off a rough end to the regular season when they lost five of six games.

While Penn State struggled as a team down the stretch, junior catcher Matt Wood continued hitting and has 16 hits in his last 12 games. Wood finished the season as the Big Ten's leading hitter, batting a conference-best .395. He also added 11 home runs and 50 RBIs.

The winner of this game will face the winner of Rutgers-Purdue on Thursday, while the loser will face the loser of that game in an elimination game which will also be held on Thursday.

It's an early first pitch for this one, with the game underway at 10 a.m. ET. Coverage can be found on the Big Ten Network. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
25
2022

Big Ten Baseball Tournament: Penn State vs. Iowa

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
10:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

IOWA BASEBALL
College Baseball

Penn State vs. Iowa stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Alex Barth13 seconds ago
TEXAS LONGHORNS BASEBALL
College Baseball

Texas vs. Oklahoma State Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Alex Barth13 seconds ago
Tennis
2022 Roland Garros Tennis

How to Watch French Open Day 4

By Kristofer Habbas3 hours ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
2022 Roland Garros Tennis

How to Watch 2022 French Open, 2nd Round

By Kristofer Habbas5 hours ago
May 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Austin Slater (13) and right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (5) celebrate with second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) and shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) after the game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 5/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff11 hours ago
May 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Austin Slater (13) and right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (5) celebrate with second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) and shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) after the game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 5/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff11 hours ago
May 23, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) scores a run on a sacrifice fly against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff11 hours ago
May 23, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) scores a run on a sacrifice fly against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 5/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff11 hours ago
May 20, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames forward Tyler Toffoli (73) celebrates his goal with forward Matthew Tkachuk (19) against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period in game two of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4

By What's On TV Staff11 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy