How to Watch Kansas vs. Missouri in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Border War returns to the baseball diamond Wednesday, with Missouri hosting Kansas in a former Big 12 rivalry.

Prior to Missouri leaving for the SEC in 2012, its rivalry with Kansas, known as the Border War, was one of the biggest in college sports. A decade later, the schools have brought that rivalry back scheduling non-conference regular-season games. In 2021, they played a home-and-home series in the first regular-season games between the two schools since the realignment. On Wednesday, the teams meet again in Columbia to kick off this year's home-and-home.

Game Date: April 6, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SEC Network

Live stream Kansas vs. Missouri on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Kansas won both games last year. Each was a high-scoring affair, with finals scores of 10-9 and 9-8.

Coming into the first of two matchups this year (the other will be in mid-May), Kansas has momentum. The Jayhawks beat No. 4 Texas Tech in their weekend series finale on Sunday. 

Sophomore shortstop Maui Ahuna went 3-for-4 for the Jayhawks in that one. Ahuna is now batting .443 on the season, which leads the team and ranks seventh in the nation.

Missouri is also riding high coming into this game. The Tigers took two of three from South Carolina in their SEC series this weekend, and have won four of their last five games overall. Heading into Wednesday, the Tigers are 17-8 on the season. 

It'll be an 8 p.m. ET first pitch from Taylor Stadium on Wednesday. Tune into SEC Network for the call.

