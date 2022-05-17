Kansas State vs. Virginia Tech stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Kansas State vs. Virginia Tech in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Kansas State and Virginia Tech will look to perfect their games today before heading into the final conference series this coming weekend..

Today, Kansas State is on the road for a non-conference matchup against Virginia Tech. The Wildcats are currently 27-23 overall and 8-13 in the Big 12 and the No. 3 Hokies are 36-11 and 16-9 in ACC play. 

The Wildcats are on a two-game winning streak after beating Baylor in the last two games of their three-game series to collect the series win. Both wins were 7-5, but the second was more special as it was senior day for the Wildcats. In the first three innings, Baylor had put up four runs to take a 3-1 lead. Kansas State was able to battle back and put up six runs in the eighth for the come-from-behind win propelled by Nick Goodwin's first-ever grand slam. 

Virginia Tech is also on a two-game winning streak after beating No. 7 Louisville in the last two games of their series. Game one was a tough 8-1 loss, but the Hokies bounced back to beat the Cardinals 4-3 in game two and 6-4 in game three to win the series. 

Today's game should be for both teams to work out the kinks before heading into their final series of the season before conference tournaments begin. Virginia Tech will take on Duke this weekend, while Kansas State will hit the road and play WVU.

