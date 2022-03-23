No. 12 Georgia Tech is at home Wednesday night, taking on Kennesaw State for the second game of a mid-week non-conference series.

No. 12 Georgia Tech and Kennesaw State complete their two-game mid-week series Wednesday evening in Atlanta. The Yellow Jackets will be going for the sweep and their third win in a row.

How to Watch Kennesaw State vs. Georgia Tech in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: March 23, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Georgia Tech took the first game of the set on Tuesday 13-2. Sophomore outfielder Stephen Reid had a monster game, going 3-for-4 with two home runs and six runs driven in. Those two home runs increased Georgia Tech's total to 35 on the season through 20 games, the ninth-most in the nation.

The Yellow Jackets do more than just hit for power though. As a team, they're batting .322 this season, which ranks 12th nationally. Sophomore infielder Chandler Simpson is hitting .468 on his own, the fourth-best batting average among qualifying players in the country.

Overall, Georgia Tech is 16-5 this season. That includes a 13-2 mark at home.

Kennesaw State comes into Wednesday's game at 12-7 overall. Before Tuesday's loss, the Owls had swept Jacksonville State in their conference opening-series over the weekend. They're led by senior outfielder Josh Hatcher, who is hitting .380 in 19 games this season. Hatcher had an RBI double in Tuesday's game.

First pitch Wednesday is set for 6 p.m. ET. You can find the game on ACC Network.

