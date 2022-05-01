Florida goes for the sweep of their SEC rival Kentucky after two dominating wins.

Only two wins separate these two SEC rivals in the win column but it was the Florida Gators who have taken advantage in this series so far. After getting swept by the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers in their previous series, the Gators have a chance to bring out brooms of their own in this game today. Florida beat Kentucky 9-2 on Friday and nearly replicated that game winning 9-1 yesterday.

How to Watch Kentucky at Florida in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 1, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SEC Network

The Gators scored eight straight runs before Kentucky put one on the board. The game was delayed twice pushing the game late into the next morning but that didn't deter Florida as they had a well rounded win. Catcher BT Riopelle led the offensive charge going 3-5 and notching three RBIs. The Gators were very efficient with their hits needing 11 to score nine. Starter Brandon Neely got the win setting the table by going four innings and giving up no hits.

This is the first time since 2019 that Florida has hosted Kentucky. The Gators have won five series in a row against the Wildcats. These teams are much closer on paper so look for Kentucky to leave Gainesville on a higher note and for them to go all out for this third game.

