How to Watch Kentucky at Missouri in College Baseball

Kentucky will hit the road to face off against Missouri on Saturday afternoon in college baseball action.

On Saturday, there will be plenty of great games to watch throughout the country in college baseball action. The season is moving forward quickly and teams are beginning to figure out exactly what they're capable of doing at the end of the year. One intriguing matchup to watch this afternoon will feature Kentucky traveling to take on Missouri.

How to Watch the Kentucky Wildcats at Missouri Tigers Today:

Game Date: April 16, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: SEC Network (G)

You can stream the Kentucky Wildcats at Missouri Tigers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Prior to today's game, the Wildcats hold a 21-13 record. So far this year, they have looked solid, but the Wildcats are not viewed as a very serious contender right now. Last time out, Kentucky ended up beating Missouri by a final score of 15-6.

The Tigers are in a very similar position to the one that Kentucky is in so far this season. Missouri is 20-12 and needs to figure out a way to string a few wins together. After losing to the Wildcats in the first game of this series, the Tigers will be out for some revenge.

Both of these squads are talented and should put on a good show today. This is a game that you won't want to miss if you enjoy good baseball. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.