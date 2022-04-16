Skip to main content

How to Watch Kentucky at Missouri in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Kentucky will hit the road to face off against Missouri on Saturday afternoon in college baseball action.

On Saturday, there will be plenty of great games to watch throughout the country in college baseball action. The season is moving forward quickly and teams are beginning to figure out exactly what they're capable of doing at the end of the year. One intriguing matchup to watch this afternoon will feature Kentucky traveling to take on Missouri.

How to Watch the Kentucky Wildcats at Missouri Tigers Today:

Game Date: April 16, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: SEC Network (G)

You can stream the Kentucky Wildcats at Missouri Tigers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Prior to today's game, the Wildcats hold a 21-13 record. So far this year, they have looked solid, but the Wildcats are not viewed as a very serious contender right now. Last time out, Kentucky ended up beating Missouri by a final score of 15-6.

The Tigers are in a very similar position to the one that Kentucky is in so far this season. Missouri is 20-12 and needs to figure out a way to string a few wins together. After losing to the Wildcats in the first game of this series, the Tigers will be out for some revenge.

Both of these squads are talented and should put on a good show today. This is a game that you won't want to miss if you enjoy good baseball. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
16
2022

Kentucky at Missouri

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (G)
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Chicago White Sox
MLB

How to Watch Rays at White Sox

By Ben Macalusojust now
NEVADA BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch Kentucky at Missouri in College Baseball

By Evan Masseyjust now
USATSI_17013275
College Football

How to Watch the Oregon State Spring Game

By Adam Childsjust now
Tennessee Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Texas A&M at Tennessee in College Softball

By Adam Childsjust now
Nov 6, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Connor Heyward (11) runs with the ball while Purdue Boilermakers linebacker O.C. Brothers (20) defends in the first half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Football

How to Watch Michigan State Spring Game

By Adam Childsjust now
Oct 23, 2021; West Point, New York, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman (10) smiles during a postgame interview beating a win against the Army Black Knights at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
College Football

How to Watch the Wake Forest Spring Game

By Adam Childsjust now
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Nevada at Utah State in College Softball

By Christine Brownjust now
Malatyaspor Fenerbahce
Turkish Süper Lig

How to Watch Fenerbahce vs. Göztepe

By Adam Childs40 minutes ago
Apr 13, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) celebrates with right fielder Cooper Hummel (21) after hitting a walk off RBI single to beat the Houston Astros in the tenth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 4/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy