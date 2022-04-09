Skip to main content

How to Watch Kentucky at Texas A&M in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Kentucky and Texas A&M wrap up their three-game series on Sunday at College Station

Kentucky will look to get a big road win on Sunday when it finishes its three-game series with Texas A&M.

How to Watch Kentucky at Texas A&M in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (National)

Live stream the Kentucky at Texas A&M game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wildcats lost game one 3-2 in 11 innings. They took a 2-0 lead in the fourth when they broke the scoreless tie. They proceeded to give up a run in the bottom of the inning, though, and then one more in the bottom of the sixth.

Neither team would score until Troy Claunch hit a walk-off home run for his first long ball of the year in the bottom of the 11th.

The loss dropped the Wildcats' record to 18-12 heading into Saturday's game and was their second straight SEC loss.

Sunday they will try and get a big win before hosting Bellarmine on Tuesday.

Texas A&M though will be looking to wrap up a big series win against Kentucky with a victory on Sunday.

The win on Friday got the Aggies back to .500 in the SEC at 5-5 and was a nice bounce-back victory after losing two of three to Alabama last weekend.

The Aggies have had a very inconsistent season so far, but are hoping a series win against Kentucky can get them going for the rest of the year.

