Skip to main content

How to Watch Kentucky at Texas A&M in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Kentucky and Texas A&M open up a three-game SEC series on Thursday night in College Station in this college baseball matchup.

Kentucky is looking to get a big SEC win in the first game of a three-game set with SEC rival Texas A&M.

How to Watch Kentucky at Texas A&M in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 7, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Live stream the Kentucky at Texas A&M game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wildcats came into the weekend just 18-11 overall and 3-6 in the SEC. They dropped two of three with Ole Miss last weekend and then had a game with rival Louisville canceled on Tuesday.

The Wildcats were able to win game two against the Rebels 9-2 but dropped game three 10-1 to lose the series.

It has been a tough start to SEC play for Kentucky, but this weekend, it will look to knock off a Texas A&M team that is coming off a big 8-4 win over No. 15 Texas State on Tuesday.

The win against the Bobcats halted a two-game losing streak for the Aggies. They had lost the last two of a weekend series with Alabama after beating the Crimson Tide in game one 3-2.

The Aggies are now just 4-5 in the SEC and 17-11 overall. It hasn't been the best year for them but they have shown they can beat some of the best teams on their schedule.

This weekend, they will look to get back over .500 in the SEC and get a big series win against Kentucky starting with a victory on Thursday night.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
7
2022

Kentucky at Texas A&M in College Baseball

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 26, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) celebrates after a basket during the fourth quarter Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets

By Alex Barth49 seconds ago
USATSI_17804580
College Baseball

How to Watch Kentucky at Texas A&M in College Baseball

By Adam Childs49 seconds ago
Barnwood_Builders
entertainment

How to Watch Barnwood Builders Season 13 Premiere

By Quinn Roberts49 seconds ago
USATSI_18033853
NHL

How to Watch Kraken vs. Blackhawks

By Alex Barth30 minutes ago
USATSI_17843444
Lacrosse

How to Watch Rutgers at Northwestern in Women’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar30 minutes ago
MINNESOTA STATE
College Hockey

Minnesota vs Minnesota State

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
imago1011058704h (1)
Copa Sudamericana Soccer

How to Watch Barcelona vs. Montevideo Wanderers

By Kristofer Habbas40 minutes ago
imago1011058684h
Copa Sudamericana Soccer

How to Watch Ayacucho vs. São Paulo

By Kristofer Habbas40 minutes ago
Soccer

Mazatlan FC vs. Cruz Azul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff43 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy