Kentucky and Texas A&M open up a three-game SEC series on Thursday night in College Station in this college baseball matchup.

Kentucky is looking to get a big SEC win in the first game of a three-game set with SEC rival Texas A&M.

How to Watch Kentucky at Texas A&M in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 7, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

The Wildcats came into the weekend just 18-11 overall and 3-6 in the SEC. They dropped two of three with Ole Miss last weekend and then had a game with rival Louisville canceled on Tuesday.

The Wildcats were able to win game two against the Rebels 9-2 but dropped game three 10-1 to lose the series.

It has been a tough start to SEC play for Kentucky, but this weekend, it will look to knock off a Texas A&M team that is coming off a big 8-4 win over No. 15 Texas State on Tuesday.

The win against the Bobcats halted a two-game losing streak for the Aggies. They had lost the last two of a weekend series with Alabama after beating the Crimson Tide in game one 3-2.

The Aggies are now just 4-5 in the SEC and 17-11 overall. It hasn't been the best year for them but they have shown they can beat some of the best teams on their schedule.

This weekend, they will look to get back over .500 in the SEC and get a big series win against Kentucky starting with a victory on Thursday night.

