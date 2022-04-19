Kentucky vs. Louisville: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Louisville in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

In-state rivals Kentucky and Louisville finally meet on the diamond in 2022, after their first scheduled game was postponed in early April. The Wildcats and Cardinals will get after it Tuesday evening in Louisville.

Tuesday's college baseball slate includes the in-state rivalry between Kentucky and Louisville, who will meet up in Louisville at 5 p.m. ET. This will be the first meeting between the two schools this year after an April 5 game set to be played in Lexington was postponed.

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Louisville in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 19, 2022

Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ACC Network

Live stream Kentucky vs. Louisville on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Kentucky is coming into this game 21-15 overall this season. The Wildcats are coming off a weekend series against SEC foe Missouri, including a 15-6 win.

The Wildcats' offense has elite hitters at the top of the lineup who are all hitting over .330 on the season. Junior infielder Chase Estep leads the team with a .345 batting average through 36 games, has a team-high 11 home runs, and is second with 35 RBIs.

Also among the top threats are graduate infielder Daniel Harris IV, who is batting .333, and graduate outfielder Hunter Jump, who is hitting .331. Senior infielder Jacob Plastiak has a team-best 36 runs driven in.

In the other dugout is a Louisville team that is 24-11 to this point. The Cardinals are trying to bounce back after getting swept by No. 19 Florida State last weekend, which cut short a three-game winning streak that included two victories over No. 20 North Carolina.

Louisville's most dangerous bat competition comes down to two big players. Sophomore catcher Jack Payton is hitting an eye-popping .391, which ranks No. 5 in the ACC. Meanwhile, senior infielder Ben Metzinger had 14 home runs - tied for second-most in the conference - and 46 runs batted in.

