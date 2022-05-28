Kentucky will try to avoid elimination for the third time in this tournament and knock out LSU in this SEC baseball tournament game.

Kentucky and LSU will meet today in the fourth round of SEC tournament play. After winning yesterday, Kentucky improved its overall record to 32-25 on the season while LSU's loss dropped it to 38-19.

How to Watch Kentucky vs. LSU in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 28, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SEC Network (G)

Yesterday, the Tigers had to play from behind immediately. The Volunteers got out to an early lead going up 3-0 in the first two innings. LSU was able to bring the game within one with two runs in the top of the fifth, but the Volunteers did not let the Tigers back in the game, answering with two runs in the bottom of the fifth to extend the lead again.

For the first time in several years, Kentucky has won multiple games in the SEC tournament, avoiding elimination twice over the last three days. Yesterday, the No. 12 seeded Wildcats knocked off the No. 8 seeded Vanderbilt in a surprising 10-2 victory. The Wildcats played one of their best games of the season to pull off the win and will look to repeat that same level of play today.

These two teams played each other on Wednesday resulting in an 11-6 win for LSU. Kentucky will try to get revenge today.

