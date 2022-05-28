Skip to main content

How to Watch Kentucky vs. LSU in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Kentucky will try to avoid elimination for the third time in this tournament and knock out LSU in this SEC baseball tournament game.

Kentucky and LSU will meet today in the fourth round of SEC tournament play. After winning yesterday, Kentucky improved its overall record to 32-25 on the season while LSU's loss dropped it to 38-19. 

How to Watch Kentucky vs. LSU in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 28, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SEC Network (G)

Live stream Kentucky vs. LSU on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Yesterday, the Tigers had to play from behind immediately. The Volunteers got out to an early lead going up 3-0 in the first two innings. LSU was able to bring the game within one with two runs in the top of the fifth, but the Volunteers did not let the Tigers back in the game, answering with two runs in the bottom of the fifth to extend the lead again.

For the first time in several years, Kentucky has won multiple games in the SEC tournament, avoiding elimination twice over the last three days. Yesterday, the No. 12 seeded Wildcats knocked off the No. 8 seeded Vanderbilt in a surprising 10-2 victory. The Wildcats played one of their best games of the season to pull off the win and will look to repeat that same level of play today.

These two teams played each other on Wednesday resulting in an 11-6 win for LSU. Kentucky will try to get revenge today.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
28
2022

Kentucky vs. LSU

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (G)
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18370622
PGA Tour

How to Watch Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
college soccer
USL Championship Soccer

FC Tulsa vs. Louisville City FC stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Christine Brownjust now
imago1012009407h (2)
College Baseball

How to Watch Kentucky vs. LSU in College Baseball

By Christine Brownjust now
XFINITY SERIES
NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

How to Watch NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300

By Brandon Rush1 hour ago
Football
Fan Controlled Football

Shoulda Been Stars vs. Glacier Boyz stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Bernhard Langer
2022 Senior PGA Championship

How to Watch 2022 Senior PGA Championship, Third Round

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
USATSI_18304922 (1)
College Baseball

How to Watch B1G Tournament, Game 10: Indiana vs. Maryland

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
imago0039903098h
College Baseball

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. North Carolina in College Baseball

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
imago0039724280h
College Baseball

How to Watch SEC Tournament, Game 13: Florida vs. Alabama

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy