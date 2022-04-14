This weekend's SEC baseball schedule gets started with Kentucky visiting Missouri on Thursday. Both teams picked up mid-week wins on Tuesday.

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Missouri in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 14, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN U

Kentucky grabbed the win over Bellarmine on Tuesday by a score of 11-1. Sophomore infielder Reuben Church led the effort in that one going 2-for-3 with three runs driven in and two runs scored.

Coming into the weekend, Kentucky is 20-13 on the season. Before beating Bellarmine, the Wildcats won one game in a three-game series on the road against Texas A&M.

Missouri is 19-11 so far this year with a 10-4 record at home. The Tigers got to that mark by beating Western Illinois 9-1 on Tuesday.

Junior second baseman Nander De Sedas went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs against the Bulldogs. De Sandas leads Missouri with a .371 batting average in 23 games this season.

Before the win over Western Illinois, the Tigers got swept by No. 1 Tennessee last weekend. Prior to that, they'd won three games in a row and five of seven.

First pitch from Columbia is set for 8 p.m. ET on Thursday. The game can be found on ESPN U.

Regional restrictions may apply.