How to Watch Kentucky at South Carolina in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Kentucky looks to win its second straight SEC series this weekend when it visits South Carolina in college baseball.

Kentucky heads into the weekend just 9-15 in the SEC, but is coming off a huge series win against No. 1 Tennessee.

Game Date: May 14, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SEC Network (G)

Live stream the Kentucky at South Carolina game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Volunteers headed to Kentucky last weekend with just two conference losses, but the Wildcats were able to pick up a 3-2 win in 13 innings on Friday.

They followed it up with a second straight win on Saturday when they jumped out to an early 3-0 lead and held on for a 5-2 win.

They came up short of the sweep on Sunday, but still became the first team to win a series against Tennessee this year.

Saturday, they will look to get a big win against South Carolina and stay hot in conference play.

The Gamecocks, though, are looking to bounce back from a series loss to No. 13 Texas A&M last weekend. 

South Carolina was able to get a win in game three but dropped the first two games 16-4 and 13-12. 

The loss on Saturday was a heartbreaker as the Gamecocks blew a nine-run lead. They went down 11-10 after the big early lead only to take a lead in the top of the ninth. Unfortunately for them, they gave up two in the bottom of the ninth to take the loss.

This weekend they hope to be better against a Kentucky team that comes in with a lot of momentum.

