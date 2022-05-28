Skip to main content

How to Watch the SEC Baseball Tournament: Kentucky vs. Tennessee in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

With a spot in the SEC championship game on the line, Kentucky looks to upset No. 1 Tennessee on Saturday night in this huge baseball matchup.

The final game of the fourth round of the SEC tournament is finally set. After several weather delays, No. 12 Kentucky and No. 1 Tennessee will play in the nightcap this evening. The Volunteers are not only the top-ranked team in the tournament but they are the best team in the country. They've been playing like it in this tourney, too.

How to Watch the SEC Baseball Tournament in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 28, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Live stream Kentucky vs. Tennessee on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In their first game against No. 8 Vanderbilt, they put on a clinic in winning 10-1. The next day, they beat No. 4 LSU more humbly 5-2. A big reason the Vols have a 51-7 record is because of their pitching and that definitely was the case against the Tigers.

Righty Chase Dollander showed off why he was the SEC Pitcher of the Year by going six-and-two-thirds innings while only giving up one run on four hits. It didn't hurt that he struck out nine opponents in the process. They'll need a very similar performance against Kentucky before the championship game tomorrow. 

Despite its No. 12 ranking, Kentucky is proving that it belongs with the best of this stellar conference. The Wildcats have a 32-25 record and opened this tournament with a win over No. 5 Auburn. They then fell to LSU the next day 11-6. They bounced back resoundingly in their next two games, first beating Vanderbilt 10-2. Then, in their rematch with the Tigers, they played very well, winning 7-2. LSU was ranked No. 21 overall and Kentucky has now won its third elimination game in four days.  

Lefty Tyler Bosma was the big reason the Wildcats were able to pull off the upset. He went six innings only giving up one earned run with 10 strikeouts. Kentucky held them to two hits compared to the 12 the Wildcats collected. This was their 13th top-25 win this season. This should be a great pitching duel to see who can reign victorious in this round-four finale. 

