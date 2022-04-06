Skip to main content

How to Watch Liberty vs. Virginia in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

It should be a good one a good game Wednesday night in Charlottesville, with No. 2 Virginia hosting Liberty in college baseball.

In one of the biggest non-conference games of the week, No. 2 Virginia hosts Liberty Tuesday night. This could be a key win for the Cavaliers, while the Flames are looking to make a statement after falling out of the Baseball America Top 25 in the latest poll released on Monday.

Virginia comes in having won three of its last four and 11 of its last 13. On the year, the Cavaliers are 25-3 overall.

Over the weekend, they dropped the first game of a three-game set against No. 22 Georgia Tech, before rattling off two monster wins by scores of 13-9 and 18-9. 

That kind of offensive output is nothing new for this Virginia team. The Cavs lead the nation in both batting average (.335) and runs scored (311 in 28 games). Their lineup features one of the best all-around hitters in the country in sophomore infielder Jake Gelof. Gelof leads the nation with 14 home runs and 51 RBIs this season, while his .439 batting average ranks eighth.

It's not just at the place the Cavaliers get it done though. Their 2.87 team ERA is the best in the ACC and fourth best in the country.

They'll face a 17-9 Liberty team looking to respond after losing two of three to Jacksonville on the road last weekend. The Flames are 4-2 against Power Five teams so far this season.

First pitch for this one is at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Coverage can be found on the ACC Network.

