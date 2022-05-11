Two of the best college baseball teams in the state of Virginia - and in the nation - meet for the second time on Wednesday as Virginia Tech hosts Liberty.

Wednesday's game between Liberty and Virginia Tech could end up having postseason seeding implications. Both teams have already crossed the 30-win mark and have a number of in-common opponents, making this one a great measuring stick.

How to Watch Liberty vs. Virginia Tech in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 11, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

This will be the second time Virginia Tech and Liberty meet this season. They played in Lynchburg on April 12 for what ended up being a 10-6 Hokies win. Sophomore catcher Cade Hunter led the way for the Hokies in that one, going 3-for-5 with a double, home run and three runs driven in. Hunter is tied for the team lead with 14 home runs this season.

That win was the Hokies' first over Liberty since 2018. The Flames had won three in a row prior to that, although Virginia Tech still maintains a 41-29-1 record in the all-time series.

Virginia Tech is 12-2 since that game, running their overall record to 33-10. The Hokies have won three games in a row, including a two-game sweep of Villanova last weekend.

Meanwhile, Liberty has bounced back well since that loss with a 10-5 run. The Flames are now 30-16 on the season. Over the weekend, they took two of three games against Jacksonville in conference play.

