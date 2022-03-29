Pepperdine earned its first conference sweep last weekend against Pacific. The Waves now play in-state foe Long Beach State on Tuesday.

Pepperdine is really starting to role as March comes to a close. The Waves earned their first conference sweep last weekend, and have won four in a row and six of their last eight. A WCC series at No. 24 Gonzaga next weekend looms large, but before that Rick Hirtensteiner's squad will host in-state foe Long Beach State on Tuesday.

How to Watch Long Beach State vs. Pepperdine in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: March 29, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Stadium 1

Live stream Long Beach State vs. Pepperdine on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Waves are coming off a three-game sweep of Pacific that saw them improve to 14-8 overall this season, 4-2 in conference play, and 8-4 at home. Pepperdine's offense really showed throughout the series, totaling 18 runs on 40 hits over the three games.

Pepperdine's lineup is highlighted by sophomore infielder John Peck. Peck is hitting a team-high .382 this year, leads the squad in RBIs (21) and is tied for the team lead in home runs (3) through 22 games.

Long Beach State comes into this game 12-10 on the season and 3-3 in Big West play. The Dirtbags took the first of three games against Cal State Northridge last weekend by a score of 11-8. Junior right fielder Chase Luttrell went 3-for-6 in that game and hit his team-leading fourth home run.

Regional restrictions may apply.