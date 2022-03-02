Skip to main content

How to Watch Long Beach State vs. UCLA in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UCLA has got off to a hot start this season. The Bruins will go for their first ranked win on Tuesday, hosting No. 25 Long Beach State.

It was a big weekend for UCLA, with the Bruins sweeping in-state rival UC Riverside in three games. John Savage's team will look to continue that success against another California opponent, with No. 25 Long Beach State visiting Jackie Robinson Stadium on Tuesday.

How to Watch Long Beach State vs. UCLA in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: March 1, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

UCLA's pitching staff is coming off a tremendous performance, limiting the Highlanders to just two runs over the course of three games. Meanwhile, the offense exploded for 12 runs on Saturday in a shutout victory.

On the other side is a Long Beach State team that started the season on a high note, taking two of three games from then-No. 3 Mississippi State, including a 13-3 win. However, the Dirtbags were then swept by Sacramento State last weekend. 

The UCLA-Long Beach State baseball matchup is returning after a two-year hiatus. Both schools met at least once every season from 2008 to 2019, but haven't the last two years. The Bruins have won 15 of the 27 games in that span, including five of the last seven. 

