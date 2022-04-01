Skip to main content

How to Watch Louisville at Pittsburgh in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 5 Louisville and Pittsburgh both haven't lost in over a week. The two teams begin a three-game ACC weekend series Friday night in Pittsburgh.

With wins in four in a row and 10 of their last 11, No. 5 Louisville has shot up the ACC standings and national rankings. On Friday, they begin a three-game conference series against a Pittsburgh team that has also been hot as of late.

How to Watch Louisville vs. Pittsburgh in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 1, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ACC Network

Live stream Louisville vs. Pittsburgh on fuboTV:

Two weeks ago, the Cardinals swept then-No. 1 Notre Dame to open up ACC play. After a mid-week loss to Lipscomb, they bounced back by sweeping Boston College, scoring 31 total runs over the three games. A 16-6 win over Western Kentucky on Tuesday has run the winning streak to four games. The Cardinals are now 20-5 on the season and 6-0 in conference play.

Louisville has now scored double-digit runs six times in its last 11 games. The Cardinals' 255 runs scored over 25 games ranks third in the nation, and their .325 batting average ranks seventh.

Pitt's also shown a potent offense as of late. The Panthers took both games in last weekend's series against No. 20 Clemson, winning 8-0 and 10-7. Then on Wednesday, they beat rival West Virginia 9-6. Pitt's record currently sits at 13-10, with a 4-1 mark at home.

Junior lefty Tate Kuehner is expected to start for Louisville on Friday. Kuehner is 4-0 with a 2.76 ERA through six starts so far this year. Against BC last week, he threw 5.2 innings of one-run ball, allowing six hits. 

Senior righty Matt Gilbertson is Pitt's Friday starter.  Gilbertson is 3-2 in six starts and has a 2.88 ERA. His last outing was his best of the year so far, and saw him throw seven shutout innings against Clemson while allowing five hits and striking out nine hitters.

How To Watch

April
1
2022

Louisville vs. Pittsburgh

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
