How to Watch Louisville at Virginia Tech in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Louisville and Virginia Tech will continue their three-game series today with game two

Louisville is on the road at Virginia Tech this weekend for its penultimate ACC series of the season. The Cardinals are coming into the series with an overall record of 34-13-1 and an ACC record of 15-8-1. The Hokies were 34-10 overall and 14-8 in the ACC coming into this weekend.

Game Date: May 14, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ACC Network (National)

Leading up to this series, Virginia Tech was on a four-game win streak and will look to add more to the tally in this series. Prior to this weekend, the Hokies hosted Liberty University and won a close 2-1 game. 

The Cardinals came into this weekend off a 7-2 win against Indiana on Tuesday. The beginning of the game was a bit of a back and forth, but Indiana was able to continue adding on runs in the fourth inning to secure the win.

With Louisville leading the ACC Atlantic and Virginia Tech in second place in the ACC Coastal, it should make for a very exciting series.

