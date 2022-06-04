Louisville and Michigan battle Saturday afternoon for a spot in the regional championship game

Louisville earned the 12 seed in the tournament this year and got the right to host a regional. Saturday the Cardinals will look to protect their home turf against a streaking Michigan team.

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Louisville vs Michigan in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 4, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The Cardinals got off to a slow start on Friday in their first-round game against Southeast Missouri State. They trailed 2-1 heading into the fourth inning, but they were able to overcome the start to score runs in four of the next five innings to get a 7-2 win.

The win put them in the winner's bracket finals against a Michigan team they beat twice earlier this year.

The Wolverines and Cardinals played a three-game series earlier and Louisville won games one and three, but Michigan was able to get a win in the middle game.

The Wolverines, though, are playing their best baseball of the year right now and come in confident they can pull off the upset of the host Cardinals.

The Wolverines were the surprise winner of the Big Ten tournament last weekend and they followed it up with a big 8-6 win over Oregon on Friday.

