Skip to main content

How to Watch the NCAA Super Regionals: Louisville vs Texas A&M in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Louisville heads to Texas A&M on Friday for the first of their best-of-three Super Regional series

Louisville is hitting the road this weekend, but it needed a little luck to get there. The Cardinals trailed Michigan 9-7 in the eighth inning of their elimination game on Monday, but got a few calls to go their way and rallied to beat the Wolverines 11-7.

How to Watch the NCAA Super Regionals: Louisville vs Texas A&M in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 10, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the NCAA Super Regionals: Louisville vs Texas A&M in College Baseball on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Cardinals lost to Michigan in the second round, but battled back and whipped them 20-1 on Sunday to force a deciding final game. They were down to their last out in the eighth inning but staged a four-run rally to get the win and move on to the Super Regionals.

Awaiting them is a Texas A&M team that didn't lose a game in its regional to get the title.

The Aggies beat Oral Roberts and Louisiana in their first two games by three runs each and then beat rival TCU in the finals 15-9 to advance.

The finals were especially sweet as the Aggies coach Jim Schlossnagle used to be TCU's head coach. Schlossnagle got the last laugh and the regional championship at his new school.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
10
2022

NCAA Super Regionals: Louisville vs Texas A&M in College Baseball

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

TEXAS A&M BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch the NCAA Super Regionals: Louisville vs Texas A&M in College Baseball

By Adam Childs16 seconds ago
USATSI_18499800
MLB

How to Watch Rangers at White Sox

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
USATSI_18506251
MLB

How to Watch Marlins at Astros

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
Breanna Stewart
WNBA

How to Watch Seattle Storm at Dallas Wings

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
Jun 9, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) breaks his bat while grounding out against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 6/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 9, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) breaks his bat while grounding out against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 6/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 8, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians center fielder Myles Straw (7) and left fielder Steven Kwan (38) run to the dugout during a rain delay in the fifth inning Texas Rangers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 6/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 8, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians center fielder Myles Straw (7) and left fielder Steven Kwan (38) run to the dugout during a rain delay in the fifth inning Texas Rangers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 6/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 9, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) celebrates in the dug out after hitting a home run in the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 6/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy