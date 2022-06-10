Louisville heads to Texas A&M on Friday for the first of their best-of-three Super Regional series

Louisville is hitting the road this weekend, but it needed a little luck to get there. The Cardinals trailed Michigan 9-7 in the eighth inning of their elimination game on Monday, but got a few calls to go their way and rallied to beat the Wolverines 11-7.

How to Watch the NCAA Super Regionals: Louisville vs Texas A&M in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 10, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the NCAA Super Regionals: Louisville vs Texas A&M in College Baseball on fuboTV:

The Cardinals lost to Michigan in the second round, but battled back and whipped them 20-1 on Sunday to force a deciding final game. They were down to their last out in the eighth inning but staged a four-run rally to get the win and move on to the Super Regionals.

Awaiting them is a Texas A&M team that didn't lose a game in its regional to get the title.

The Aggies beat Oral Roberts and Louisiana in their first two games by three runs each and then beat rival TCU in the finals 15-9 to advance.

The finals were especially sweet as the Aggies coach Jim Schlossnagle used to be TCU's head coach. Schlossnagle got the last laugh and the regional championship at his new school.

