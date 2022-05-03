Skip to main content

How to Watch Louisville vs. Vanderbilt in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Louisville goes for its sixth straight win on Tuesday when it visits Vanderbilt to take on the Commodores.

Louisville steps out of conference on Tuesday when it takes on Vanderbilt in a battle of two good baseball programs.

How to Watch Louisville vs. Vanderbilt in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 3, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SEC Network (National)

The Cardinals hit the road on a five-game winning streak and fresh off a three-game sweep of Clemson over the weekend.

It was the second straight ACC series the Cardinals have won and are now 14-7 in conference play and 31-12 overall.

They have been playing well lately, but Tuesday, they will get a tough test on the road where they are just 5-6 on the year.

However, Vanderbilt will be looking to halt the Cardinals' winning streak and avoid losing their second straight game.

The Commodores lost two of three to Texas A&M to drop to under .500 in the SEC at 10-11. It has been an uncharacteristic year for the Commodores as they are used to being at the top of the SEC and the country. They will look to get back in the win column on Tuesday and take down a streaking Louisville team.

How To Watch

May
3
2022

Louisville vs. Vanderbilt in College Baseball

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (National)
Time
7:00
PM/ET
