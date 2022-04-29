The pride of the West Coast Conference and Jesuit schools collide when the Loyola Marymount Lions travel from Los Angeles to Spokane, WA to take on the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Gonzaga is proving they're not all about basketball as the baseball club is one of the best teams in the country ranked No. 11 with a 26-12 record with a 13-5 conference record. It is a tall order for the LSU Lions as they sit 15-25-1 and try to break and two-game losing streak.

How to Watch Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 29, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Stadium 3

Both schools are coming off non-conference games and Gonzaga's was the tightest dropping to Washington State 6-5 after a series win against Saint Mary's. Against the Cougars, the score was tied in the eighth inning until Jacob McKeon, the Pac-12 Conference Player of the Week, singled to drive the go-ahead run in the eighth. The Bulldogs fought the whole way never dropping below a one-run deficit. Gonzaga even had the tying run on third in the top of the ninth but they couldn't drive him home as they simply ran into a hot team. They should find some relief in being favored against LMU for every game this series.

The Lions are also coming off a non-conference loss before this series as they dropped to the UC Riverside Highlanders 6-1. The Lions tied the score at one apiece in the fourth inning with a two-out RBI single from freshman Devan Ornelas. That's all the offense they could muster though as the Highlanders kicked it into another gear. LMU is going to have to find another level if they are going to keep up with the Bulldogs in this series.

