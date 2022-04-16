Skip to main content

How to Watch Loyola Marymount at San Diego in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Loyola Marymount travels to San Diego on Sunday for the finale of a three-game set with the Toreros

Loyola Marymount has had a very up and down year. The Lions struggled in non-conference play going just 3-16-1, but enter their weekend series with San Diego 8-4 in the WCC.

How to Watch Loyola Marymount at San Diego in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 16, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 2

Live stream the Loyola Marymount at San Diego game on fuboTV:

They are coming off back-to-back series wins against Portland and Pacific the last two weekends.

In between those weekends, they nearly pulled off a huge upset of No. 15 UCLA. They led by three going into the bottom of the ninth, but gave up the lead and then lost in 11 innings 5-4.

It has been a better season for the Lions and Saturday they will look to finish off its three-game set with a win against San Diego.

The Toreros come into the weekend with a much better overall record at 20-11, but trailed the Lions in the conference standings.

Unlike the Lions, San Diego is coming in off of two straight series losses. The Toreros have lost two of three to both San Francisco and Portland the last two weekends.

It has been a tough stretch, but Saturday it will look to get a win before heading to city rival San Diego State on Monday.

How To Watch

April
16
2022

Loyola Marymount at San Diego in College Baseball

TV CHANNEL: Stadium 2
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV

