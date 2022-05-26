Skip to main content

How to Watch the WCC Baseball Tournament: Loyola Marymount vs. BYU in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Loyola Marymount gets a chance to defend its title this week in the 2022 edition of the baseball tournament. Its first matchup comes against BYU on Wednesday.

Technically, Loyola Marymount is still the reigning WCC Tournament champion. The Lions won the tournament in 2019 and then the event was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the tournament returning in 2022, the Lions have a chance to defend their title, beginning with a first-round matchup against BYU.

How to Watch the WCC Baseball Tournament in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 25, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

These two teams actually faced off this past weekend to wrap up the regular season. The Cougars took two of three games, locking up the fourth seed in the conference. On the season, BYU went 33-20 overall and 16-11 in conference play.

Loyola Marymount ended the weekend on a high note though, with a 17-7 win in the third game of the series. That locked in a conference record of over .500, as the Lions finished 14-13. They were 19-32-1 overall in 2022.

BYU's pitching staff against the LMU bats will be the thing to watch in this game. The Cougars were one of the best pitching teams in the conference this season, with a WCC-leading 3.73 ERA. They also allowed a conference-low 25 home runs.

On the other side is a Loyola Marymount offense that hit .276 this season, the second-best mark in the conference. The Lions hit 42 home runs in 51 games on the season.

How To Watch

May
25
2022

Loyola Marymount vs. BYU

TV CHANNEL: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2
Time
10:00
PM/ET
