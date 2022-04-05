Skip to main content

How to Watch Loyola Marymount vs. UCLA in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 15 UCLA is one of the hottest teams in the country with wins in five straight games and eight of its last nine. The Bruins will look to stay hot against Loyola Marymount on Tuesday.

There's been few teams hotter than UCLA since the start of spring. Going back to March 20, the Bruins have won eight of their nine games and are currently on a five-game winning streak. 

How to Watch Loyola Marymount vs. UCLA in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 5, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Pac-12 Los Angeles

Live stream Loyola Marymount vs. UCLA on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

UCLA's winning streak includes a three-game sweep of Oregon over the weekend. Those wins didn't come easy - they were all one-run games.

With those wins, UCLA is now 19-8 on the season. A win on Tuesday would make the Bruins the third Pac-12 team to 20 wins this season, joining No. 5 Oregon State and No. 11 Arizona.

Loyola Marymount also had a conference series win over the weekend. The Lions took two of three games in a high-scoring series against Portland. Those wins came by scores of 6-3 and 11-5. 

Junior shortstop Benny Casillas played a key role in both of those wins. He was 5-for-10 with a home run and had five RBIs on Saturday. 

Tuesday will be the second game between UCLA and LMU this season. The Bruins took the first matchup 9-5 on March 22. Freshman third baseman Ethan Gourson went 3-for-5 with a home run, two RBIs and three runs scored.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
5
2022

Loyola Marymount vs. UCLA

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Los Angeles
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 20, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones (21) drives with the ball as Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) defends during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Grizzlies at Jazz

By Kristofer Habbas5 minutes ago
Mar 18, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) dribbles by New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Spurs vs. Nuggets

By Kristofer Habbas5 minutes ago
UCLA BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch Loyola Marymount vs. UCLA

By Alex Barth5 minutes ago
BASEBALL FANS
College Baseball

How to Watch Pacific vs. Fresno State

By Alex Barth5 minutes ago
USATSI_16215144
College Baseball

How to Watch Washington State vs. Gonzaga

By Alex Barth5 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) controls the puck against New York Islanders right wing Oliver Wahlstrom (26) during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch New York Islanders at Dallas Stars

By Phil Watson35 minutes ago
Soccer Fans
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch Atlético Goianiense vs. Liga de Quito

By Rafael Urbina45 minutes ago
soccer fans
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch Deportivo Cali vs. Boca Juniors

By Rafael Urbina45 minutes ago
soccer fans
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch Always Ready vs. Corinthians

By Rafael Urbina45 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy