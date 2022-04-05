How to Watch Loyola Marymount vs. UCLA

No. 15 UCLA is one of the hottest teams in the country with wins in five straight games and eight of its last nine. The Bruins will look to stay hot against Loyola Marymount on Tuesday.

There's been few teams hotter than UCLA since the start of spring. Going back to March 20, the Bruins have won eight of their nine games and are currently on a five-game winning streak.

Game Date: April 5, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Pac-12 Los Angeles

UCLA's winning streak includes a three-game sweep of Oregon over the weekend. Those wins didn't come easy - they were all one-run games.

With those wins, UCLA is now 19-8 on the season. A win on Tuesday would make the Bruins the third Pac-12 team to 20 wins this season, joining No. 5 Oregon State and No. 11 Arizona.

Loyola Marymount also had a conference series win over the weekend. The Lions took two of three games in a high-scoring series against Portland. Those wins came by scores of 6-3 and 11-5.

Junior shortstop Benny Casillas played a key role in both of those wins. He was 5-for-10 with a home run and had five RBIs on Saturday.

Tuesday will be the second game between UCLA and LMU this season. The Bruins took the first matchup 9-5 on March 22. Freshman third baseman Ethan Gourson went 3-for-5 with a home run, two RBIs and three runs scored.

