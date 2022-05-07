Skip to main content

How to Watch LSU at Alabama in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

LSU will be looking to pick up the series win against Alabama with a victory today

No. 20 LSU is on the road this weekend for a three-game series with SEC opponent Alabama. The Tigers picked up game one of the series yesterday with a close 6-5 victory. 

How to Watch LSU at Alabama in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 7, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SEC Network (National)

Live stream the LSU at Alabama game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

LSU came into this weekend with an overall record of 31-14 and an SEC record of 13-9. The Tigers' record is enough to put them in second place in the SEC West right behind Arkansas. 

Alabama is sitting fifth in the SEC West standings with a conference record of 9-13 and an overall record of 25-21. The Crimson Tide will definitely need to start picking up wins in order to move up in the standings. Another loss today and tomorrow has the potential to drop Alabama into last place in the SEC West.

In game one, Alabama was on the board first with singles in the first and third to take a 2-0 lead. LSU scored five runs in the top of the fifth to go up 5-3. While the Crimson Tide answered with two runs in the bottom of the fifth to tie it up, they were unable to score any more runs nor were they able to prevent LSU from scoring again in the sixth for the win. 

To lose such a close game should bring Alabama great motivation coming into today's game making this a fun and competitive game to watch for fans.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
7
2022

LSU at Alabama

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (National)
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18206464
MLS

How to Watch Sounders FC at FC Dallas

By Kristofer Habbas52 seconds ago
LSU Baseball
College Baseball

How to Watch LSU at Alabama in College Baseball

By Christine Brown52 seconds ago
USATSI_18219826
MLB

How to Watch Rockies at Diamondbacks

By Evan Massey30 minutes ago
UFC
UFC

How to Watch UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje - Prelims

By Brandon Rush30 minutes ago
maxresdefault
entertainment

Murdered by Morning stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
imago1002564615h
College Volleyball

How to Watch Hawaii vs. Long Beach State in Men's College Volleyball

By Christine Brown30 minutes ago
May 7, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA;Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates with Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77) after their game against the Florida Panthers in game three of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4

By What's On TV Staff45 minutes ago
May 3, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates with center Evan Rodrigues (9) and center Brian Boyle (11) and goaltender Louis Domingue (70) after game one of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3

By What's On TV Staff47 minutes ago
May 1, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Ian Happ (8), Chicago Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward (22) and Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) celebrate a 2-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 5/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy