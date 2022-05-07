LSU will be looking to pick up the series win against Alabama with a victory today

No. 20 LSU is on the road this weekend for a three-game series with SEC opponent Alabama. The Tigers picked up game one of the series yesterday with a close 6-5 victory.

How to Watch LSU at Alabama in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 7, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SEC Network (National)

LSU came into this weekend with an overall record of 31-14 and an SEC record of 13-9. The Tigers' record is enough to put them in second place in the SEC West right behind Arkansas.

Alabama is sitting fifth in the SEC West standings with a conference record of 9-13 and an overall record of 25-21. The Crimson Tide will definitely need to start picking up wins in order to move up in the standings. Another loss today and tomorrow has the potential to drop Alabama into last place in the SEC West.

In game one, Alabama was on the board first with singles in the first and third to take a 2-0 lead. LSU scored five runs in the top of the fifth to go up 5-3. While the Crimson Tide answered with two runs in the bottom of the fifth to tie it up, they were unable to score any more runs nor were they able to prevent LSU from scoring again in the sixth for the win.

To lose such a close game should bring Alabama great motivation coming into today's game making this a fun and competitive game to watch for fans.

