No. 7 Arkansas and No. 15 LSU play the second game of their three-game series Friday evening. Game 1 was a close one, with Arkansas winning 5-4.

The first game of the three-game weekend SEC series between No. 7 Arkansas and No. 15 LSU was a back-and-forth affair. Will Friday's middle game offer similar drama?

How to Watch LSU vs. Arkansas in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 15, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SEC Network

In that first game, Arkansas jumped out to a 2-0 lead before the Tigers put up three runs in the third. The Razorbacks responded with three more in the seventh, and one more run from LSU in the top of the eighth wasn't quite enough to flip the scoreboard again, as Arkansas took the 5-4 win.

After Thursday's result, Arkansas and LSU currently sit in first and third respectively in the SEC West standings. The Razorbacks are 9-4 in conference with a 26-7 overall record, with a pristine 21-3 mark at home. Meanwhile, the Tigers fell to 7-6 in SEC play and 21-10 on the season.

Friday's pitching matchup features a pair of underclassmen. Sophomore righty Blake Money will go for LSU, while freshman lefty Hagen Smith will take the mound for Arkansas. Money is 2-2 in eight starts this year and boasts an impressive 46-to-14 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 42.1 innings. Smith is also making his ninth start and is 5-2 through his first eight.

