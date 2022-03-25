Skip to main content

How to Watch LSU at Florida in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Top 25 action in the SEC begins Friday night, with No. 21 LSU visiting No. 8 Florida for what will be a three-game series.

The SEC is absolutely loaded this year — on any given weekend, you're bound to find a handful of top 25 matchups in the conference. That'll be the case in Gainesville this weekend when No. 8 Florida hosts No. 21 LSU for a three-game series beginning Friday night.

How to Watch LSU vs. Florida in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: March 25, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Live stream LSU vs. Florida on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming into this weekend, the Gators have won three of their last four. That includes taking two of three from Alabama in their conference-opening series last weekend. A mid-week win over Bethune-Cookman has their record up to 16-5 on the year.

Florida got a strong performance from its bullpen in that 3-2 win over Bethune-Cookman, with four relief pitchers combining to allow just one hit and no earned runs while striking out eight hitters. As a whole, the Florida pitching staff has been excellent this year — the Gators' 3.07 team ERA through 21 games ranks fourth in the SEC and 17th nationally.

As for LSU, the Tigers have won six of their last nine games and are 15-6 overall this season. However, they managed to take just one game in a three-game set against Texas A&M in their conference opener last weekend. 

LSU has been one of the best offensive teams in the conference early in the season. The Tigers boast a .426 OBP, which ranks fourth in the SEC.

