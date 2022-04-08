Skip to main content

How to Watch LSU at Mississippi State in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

LSU and Mississippi State begin a three-game SEC series Friday night in Starkville.

In SEC action on Friday, LSU heads to Starkville for the first game of a three-game series this weekend against Mississippi State. Both teams come into this one riding high after blowout wins. 

How to Watch LSU vs. Mississippi State in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 8, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Live stream LSU vs. Mississippi State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Both of these teams won via the mercy rule last time out. For LSU, that was a 16-3 win over Grambling on Tuesday. That included a 3-for-3 performance from sophomore infielder Jacob Berry, who hit his ninth home run of the year and drove in two runs. Berry leads the Tigers with a .371 batting average, and his nine home runs rank second on the team.

With that win, LSU joined the 20-win club for the 2022 season. The Tigers are 20-9, with a 17-5 mark at home.

Mississippi State took down Tennessee-Martin 13-2 on Tuesday. Senior catcher Luke Hancock went 3-for-3 with two home runs, and now has six on the year. Hancock has seven hits in the last three games.

The Bulldogs moved to 18-12 with that win, their second in a row. They closed out last weekend by beating No. 3 Arkansas 5-3 in 12 innings.

