LSU looks to close out a road sweep at Vanderbilt and grab a first-round bye in the SEC tournament

LSU (36-18) has already clinched its first series victory at Vanderbilt (35-16) since 2005 and on Saturday can lock up a top-four seed for next week's SEC tournament by completing a sweep of the Commodores and getting some help in Lexington.

How to Watch LSU at Vanderbilt in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 21, 2022

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

The Tigers struck for four runs in the second inning on Friday and went on to an 8-3 victory after taking Thursday's opener 13-2. Dylan Crews led off Friday's game with a home run and then went deep again for a two-run shot in the second. Ty Floyd struck out seven in 5.1 innings, allowing a run on four hits to get the win.

LSU is 16-13 in conference play, a half-game behind Auburn for the final first-round bye for next week's SEC tournament. Auburn closes out its season at Kentucky on Saturday and LSU needs a win and an Auburn loss to avoid playing in the single-elimination first round.

At 14-15 in conference action, Vanderbilt will play in the first round and is part of a jumble of four teams that could finish at .500. That could challenge the tiebreaking system for seeding the tournament. Florida enters the final day of the season at 15-14 while Vanderbilt, Georgia and Ole Miss are 14-15.

