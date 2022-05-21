Skip to main content

How to Watch LSU at Vanderbilt in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

LSU looks to close out a road sweep at Vanderbilt and grab a first-round bye in the SEC tournament

LSU (36-18) has already clinched its first series victory at Vanderbilt (35-16) since 2005 and on Saturday can lock up a top-four seed for next week's SEC tournament by completing a sweep of the Commodores and getting some help in Lexington.

How to Watch LSU at Vanderbilt in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 21, 2022

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

Live stream the LSU at Vanderbilt college baseball game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Tigers struck for four runs in the second inning on Friday and went on to an 8-3 victory after taking Thursday's opener 13-2. Dylan Crews led off Friday's game with a home run and then went deep again for a two-run shot in the second. Ty Floyd struck out seven in 5.1 innings, allowing a run on four hits to get the win.

LSU is 16-13 in conference play, a half-game behind Auburn for the final first-round bye for next week's SEC tournament. Auburn closes out its season at Kentucky on Saturday and LSU needs a win and an Auburn loss to avoid playing in the single-elimination first round.

At 14-15 in conference action, Vanderbilt will play in the first round and is part of a jumble of four teams that could finish at .500. That could challenge the tiebreaking system for seeding the tournament. Florida enters the final day of the season at 15-14 while Vanderbilt, Georgia and Ole Miss are 14-15.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
21
2022

How to Watch LSU at Vanderbilt in College Baseball

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (G)
Time
2
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 11, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) is congratulated by Patrick Wisdom (16) after his home run during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Diamondbacks at Cubs

By Adam Childs16 seconds ago
BASEBALL
College Baseball

Air Force vs. New Mexico stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Christine Brown16 seconds ago
LSU Baseball
College Baseball

How to Watch LSU at Vanderbilt in College Baseball

By Phil Watson16 seconds ago
Al-Hilal RB Leipzig
DFB Pokal

How to Watch Freiburg vs RB Leipzig

By Rafael Urbina5 minutes ago
LAS. VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY XFINITY
NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

How to Watch the SRS Distribution 250

By Brandon Rush30 minutes ago
May 19, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) reacts during the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 5/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
May 19, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) reacts during the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 5/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
May 11, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) hugs first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) after hitting a three run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Yankees

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
USFL
USFL

How to Watch Tampa Bay Bandits vs Philadelphia Stars

By Brandon Rush1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy