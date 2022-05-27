How to Watch the SEC Baseball Tournament: LSU vs. Tennessee

Top seed and nationally top-ranked Tennessee is back in action on Friday in the SEC baseball tournament against LSU.

Tennessee is both the top seed in the SEC baseball tournament and the top-ranked team nationally. Given that, the Volunteers unsurprisingly rolled through their first tournament game on Thursday. Next up is a third-round matchup against No. 21 LSU Friday evening.

How to Watch the SEC Baseball Tournament in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 27, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

After a first-round bye, Tennessee faced rival Vanderbilt in the second round on Thursday. The Volunteers won that game in a blowout, 10-1. Their pitching staff, which has a national-best ERA of 2.37, allowed just five hits in nine innings while striking out eight.

That win was Tennessee's 50th of the season, making the Volunteers the first team in baseball to reach the half-century mark in 2022. They're 50-7 overall and 25-5 in SEC play.

For their next matchup, the Volunteers take on an LSU team coming off of an 11-6 win over Kentucky late Thursday night. The Tigers were in a 2-0 hole early, but then scored nine unanswered runs with three in the third, fourth and sixth innings each to take the game. Freshman outfielder Josh Pearson had a huge game, going 5-for-5 with a double, home run, and three RBIs.

Friday's game will be the first meeting between Tennessee and LSU this year. They did not meet in the regular season.

