How to Watch LSU vs Texas in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

LSU and Texas go for their second straight win in the Shriners Children's College Classic on Saturday evening.

LSU won its sixth straight game on Friday when the Tigers came back to beat Oklahoma 5-4 in 11 innings.

How to Watch LSU vs. Texas in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 5, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

Live stream the LSU vs. Texas game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Tigers scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth to tie the game at 3-3 and then had to come back again in the bottom of the 10th before winning it in the bottom of the 11th.

It was a great game and a great win for them as they are now 9-1 on the year. It has been a great start to the year but Saturday will be tough as they take on a Texas team that has yet to lose this season.

The Longhorns took down Tennessee 7-2 on Friday for their 10th straight win to start the year.

Texas' pitching was great again on Friday giving up just two runs. The Longhorns have now given up just 11 runs in their first 10 games in what has been an impressive start to the year.

Both of these teams have been playing great to start the year and Saturday should be a great game.

How To Watch

March
5
2022

LSU vs. Texas

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Southwest
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
