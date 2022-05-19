Skip to main content

How to Watch LSU at Vanderbilt in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

LSU and Vanderbilt look for momentum entering next week's SEC tournament in college baseball.

No. 24 LSU (34-18) closes its regular season at No. 19 Vanderbilt (35-16) with a three-game series that opens Thursday at Hawkins Field in Nashville. The Tigers and Commodores enter with matching 14-13 conference records and come in off non-conference victories on Tuesday.

How to Watch LSU at Vanderbilt in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 19, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the LSU at Vanderbilt college baseball game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

LSU and Vanderbilt are currently tied with Georgia in the fifth, sixth and seventh spots for the SEC tournament and trail Auburn by one-and-a-half games for the final first-round bye. 

The Tigers beat Northwestern State 19-7 on Tuesday after being swept at home last weekend by Ole Miss. Vandy topped Middle Tennessee on Tuesday by a 7-2 count after taking two of three at then-No. 4-Arkansas last weekend.

The weekend marks LSU's first visit to Nashville to face the Commodores since 2018 as Vanderbilt has won eight of the last nine regular-season series between the programs. The Tigers lead the all-time series 58-47. 

Dylan Crews and Jacob Berry provide a solid 1-2 punch for LSU. Berry leads the team with 17 homers and 58 RBI while Berry is slashing .378/.465/.672 with 15 bombs and 46 RBI. Brayden Jobert has 14 homers as well. 

Ma'Khail Hilliard and Blake Money have each started 12 games on the mound for the Tigers. Hilliard is 5-1 with a 4.35 ERA and 1.37 WHIP in 60 innings and Money is 2-4 with a 4.94 ERA and 1.38 WHIP in 58.1 frames.

Dominic Keegan is the offensive star for the Commodores with 12 homers and 57 RBI to go with a .384/.460/.679 slash line. Devin Futrell leads the pitching staff with an 8-1 record and 2.52 ERA in 11 appearances, 10 of them starts. In 53.2 innings, he's fanned 59 with a 0.86 WHIP. Carter Holton and Chris McElvain have 13 starts each.

Regional restrictions may apply.

