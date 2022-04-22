No. 24 Maryland has won five games in a row in college baseball and just crossed the 30-win plateau. Up next? A Big Ten series against Illinois, which begins on Friday.

Earlier this week, No. 24 Maryland became one of six teams in Division-I college baseball to reach the 30-win mark. That last win was the Terrapins' fifth in a row, a streak they'll look to build on when they dip back into conference play on Friday, visiting Illinois for the first game in a three-game series.

How to Watch Maryland vs. Illinois in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 22, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream Maryland vs. Illinois on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In addition to their five-game winning streak, the Terrapins have also won nine of their last 10 and 12 of their last 14. That stretch dates back to the start of April.

However, that streak was nearly snapped on Tuesday in Maryland's most recent game. It took extra innings for the Terrapins to beat Towson, but a 10th inning home run by junior left fielder Bobby Zmarzlak proved to be the difference in the 5-4 win.

Despite the overall success, Maryland sits in third place in the Big Ten heading into the weekend. One of the teams ahead in the standings is Illinois, which has thrived in conference play. The Illini are 19-14 overall this season, but 10-1 against Big Ten opponents.

So far, the Illini have swept Northwestern, which happened last weekend, and Purdue. They also took two of three from both Iowa and Michigan State.

On Tuesday, the Illini did fall to Indiana State in non-conference play. They'll head into the weekend looking to prove that game was no more than a hiccup — prior to that they'd won six games in a row and nine of 11.

Regional restrictions may apply.