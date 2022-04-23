Illinois looks to stay near the top of the Big Ten with a win on Saturday against Maryland in the second of a three-game set in college baseball.

Maryland and Illinois have been two of the best teams in the Big Ten this year and Saturday, they will look to get a leg up with a win in the second game of their series.

How to Watch Maryland at Illinois in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

The Terrapins came into the weekend red-hot as they had won five straight, including a sweep of rival Ohio State last weekend.

The wins against the Buckeyes kept them just a game back in the loss column to both Rutgers and Illinois in the conference standings.

The Illini are looking to keep the Terrapins behind them with a win on Saturday. Illinois came into the weekend on a five-game Big Ten winning streak but got beat by Indiana State on Tuesday 12-6.

The Illini's winning streak in conference play had them 10-2 in the Big Ten coming into the weekend and tied in the loss column with Rutgers.

It has been a great run for the Illini so far, but they will get tested this weekend against a very good Maryland team.

This should be a great series between two teams playing great baseball.

