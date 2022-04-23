How to Watch Maryland at Illinois in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Maryland and Illinois have been two of the best teams in the Big Ten this year and Saturday, they will look to get a leg up with a win in the second game of their series.
How to Watch Maryland at Illinois in College Baseball Today:
Game Date: April 23, 2022
Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
TV: Big Ten Network
Live stream the Maryland at Illinois game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
The Terrapins came into the weekend red-hot as they had won five straight, including a sweep of rival Ohio State last weekend.
The wins against the Buckeyes kept them just a game back in the loss column to both Rutgers and Illinois in the conference standings.
The Illini are looking to keep the Terrapins behind them with a win on Saturday. Illinois came into the weekend on a five-game Big Ten winning streak but got beat by Indiana State on Tuesday 12-6.
The Illini's winning streak in conference play had them 10-2 in the Big Ten coming into the weekend and tied in the loss column with Rutgers.
It has been a great run for the Illini so far, but they will get tested this weekend against a very good Maryland team.
This should be a great series between two teams playing great baseball.
Regional restrictions may apply.