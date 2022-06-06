Skip to main content

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Maryland vs UConn in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Maryland and UConn battle Monday evening with a berth in the Super Regionals on the line

Maryland had to climb out of the loser's bracket of their regional but is now one game away from winning the regional.

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Maryland vs UConn in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 6, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the NCAA Regionals: Maryland vs UConn in College Baseball on fuboTV: Get Access Now!

The Terrapins were a bit of a surprise host for the regionals and struggled in the second round against UConn losing 10-5.

It sent them to an elimination game against Wake Forest, but they took care of the Demon Deacons 10-5 to set up a rematch with the Huskies on Sunday.

Maryland got its revenge when it scored in the bottom of the 11th to get the 7-6 win and set up a win-or-go-home game on Monday.

The Huskies blew their shot at sending the Terrapins home on Sunday, but get another shot on Monday.

It hasn't been an easy road for the Huskies thus far, but they still have a chance to win the regionals.

UConn needed a run in the top of the ninth to knock off Wake Forest in the first round but played much better in its first win against Maryland.

Monday the Huskies will look to do it again as they try and qualify for the Super Regionals next weekend.

Regional restrictions may apply.

