Merrimack vs. Harvard Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Merrimack takes on Harvard Tuesday afternoon, and this will be the first-ever meeting in baseball between the two schools.

Located just over 20 miles apart along I-93 in Massachusetts, Merrimack and Harvard have never met in baseball. That will change on Tuesday when the Warriors head to Cambridge to take on the Crimson in mid-week non-conference action.

How to Watch Merrimack vs. Harvard in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 19, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN Plus

This game should be an offensive affair, as both teams have won this year based on success at the plate. Each team's lineup is keyed by one of the predominant hitters in its respective conference.

For Merrimack, junior infielder Alex Haba is batting .380 through 31 games. Coming into Tuesday, Haba is on a 13-game hitting streak that dates back to late March. He's 24-of-55 in that stretch, which is good for a .436 batting average.

While Haba has been Merrimack's most consistent hitter, senior outfielder Michael Golankiewicz is the team's most prominent power bat. His five home runs are tied for the team lead, while his 28 runs driven in are 13 more than the next closest player and rank No. 4 in the conference.

On the other side, Harvard is led by sophomore infielder Chris Snopek. Snopek is batting .373, which ranks No. 5 in the Ivy League. Of his 29 games this year, he's failed to record at least one hit in just six.

