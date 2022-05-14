Miami looks to stay at the top of the ACC coastal division on Saturday when it takes on Florida State in the second of a three-game series in baseball.

Miami has been one of the top teams in the ACC this year, but the Hurricanes don't have a lot of wiggle room. They came into the weekend 17-7 in the ACC and just one game up on Virginia Tech in the loss column.

How to Watch Miami at Florida State in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 14, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (National)

Live stream the Miami at Florida State in College Baseball game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They also have a game up in the loss column on Louisville and Notre Dame for the top record in the whole conference.

This weekend, they are looking to stay at the top and in turn, knock off in-state rival Florida State.

The Seminoles came into the weekend 13-11 in the ACC and three games back of Louisville in the Atlantic Division.

They are coming off a series win against Boston College last weekend but did lose the first game on Friday.

They then won two one-run decisions against Jacksonville in a doubleheader on Tuesday.

The Seminoles have been playing better, but will get tested this weekend against a very good Miami team.

They will be the underdog but have played well at home and will hope that continues against the Hurricanes.

Regional restrictions may apply.