Skip to main content

How to Watch Miami at Florida State in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Miami looks to stay at the top of the ACC coastal division on Saturday when it takes on Florida State in the second of a three-game series in baseball.

Miami has been one of the top teams in the ACC this year, but the Hurricanes don't have a lot of wiggle room. They came into the weekend 17-7 in the ACC and just one game up on Virginia Tech in the loss column.

How to Watch Miami at Florida State in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 14, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (National)

Live stream the Miami at Florida State in College Baseball game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They also have a game up in the loss column on Louisville and Notre Dame for the top record in the whole conference.

This weekend, they are looking to stay at the top and in turn, knock off in-state rival Florida State.

The Seminoles came into the weekend 13-11 in the ACC and three games back of Louisville in the Atlantic Division.

They are coming off a series win against Boston College last weekend but did lose the first game on Friday.

They then won two one-run decisions against Jacksonville in a doubleheader on Tuesday.

The Seminoles have been playing better, but will get tested this weekend against a very good Miami team.

They will be the underdog but have played well at home and will hope that continues against the Hurricanes.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
14
2022

Miami at Florida State

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (National)
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 7, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Earthquakes forward Jeremy Ebobisse (11) dribbles against Colorado Rapids defender Keegan Rosenberry (2) during the second half at PayPal Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/14/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
kike-hernandez-red-sox
MLB

Boston Red Sox vs. Texas Rangers stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childsjust now
USATSI_18265058
MLB

How to Watch Yankees at White Sox

By Adam Childsjust now
May 8, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates his RBI double against the Philadelphia Phillies during the sixth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Mets

By Adam Childsjust now
Connecticut Sun Jonquel Jones
WNBA

Sparks vs. Sun stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
USATSI_18254138
College Baseball

How to Watch Miami at Florida State in College Baseball

By Adam Childsjust now
Football
Fan Controlled Football

How to Watch Fan Controlled Football: Knights of Degen vs Bored Ape FC

By Adam Childsjust now
nat geo wild
entertainment

How to Watch America's Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition Season Two Premiere

By Adam Childsjust now
Mar 12, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Dynamo FC goalkeeper Steve Clark (12) celebrates the victory with fans after defeating the Vancouver Whitecaps FC at PNC Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

Earthquakes vs. Whitecaps FC stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Evan Lazarjust now
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy