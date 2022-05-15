Miami and Florida State face off in the third match of the three-game series to wrap up regular-season action at Dick Howser Stadium.

Coming into the weekend, Florida State had won five straight against Miami, including a 4-0 finish last season. The Seminoles swept Miami in South Florida and then went on to win the ACC title. Game one was supposed to be played on Friday but it got pushed to Saturday due to inclement weather, leaving two games on Saturday and the finale on Sunday.

How to Watch Miami at Florida State in College Baseball Today:

Match Date: May 15, 2022

Match Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

Live stream the Miami at Florida State in College Baseball match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Hurricanes topped the Seminoles 8-2 in game one with Ariel Garcia hitting a three-run homer run after FSU took the early lead in the first inning. The Canes added three more runs in the seventh inning.

Game two was much different with FSU racing out to a 5-0 lead after three innings before holding onto a 6-4 lead by the end of the night. Seminoles pitcher Bryce Hubbart improved to 8-1 on the year.

Don't miss the finale of this pivotal, postseason-defining series on Sunday at Dick Howser Stadium between rivals Miami and Florida State.

Regional restrictions may apply.