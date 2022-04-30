Miami vs. Georgia Tech Stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Hurricanes will hit the road to face off against the Yellow Jackets this afternoon.

There will be quite a few good college baseball matchups on Saturday. Fans will have their choice of a good, entertaining game and one of those will feature Miami hitting the road to face off against Georgia Tech.

How to Watch the Miami Hurricanes at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Today:

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ESPN U (G)

Ahead of today's game, the Hurricanes have gone 31-11 and look the part of a potential contender. Miami has been dominant all season long and has a chance to make a championship run. Last time out, the Hurricanes lost to Georgia Tech by a final score of 3-1 and will look for some revenge.

On the other side, the Yellow Jackets have gone 26-17 this season. While Georgia Tech is not an elite contender, the Yellow Jackets are no slouch. After beating the Hurricanes in game one of this series, they will look to make a statement with a second straight victory.

While the Hurricanes are favored to win, that didn't have much bearing on yesterday's game. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the win.

