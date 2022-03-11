Skip to main content

How to Watch Michigan at Louisville in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Michigan travels to Louisville on Friday for the first of a three-game set with the Cardinals.

Michigan heads south looking to snap a two-game losing streak. The Wolverines gave No. 21 Maryland its first loss of the year last Friday but lost the next two games to East Carolina and Indiana State.

How to Watch Michigan at Louisville in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 11, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (National)

Live stream the Michigan at Louisville game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The pitching has been a weak link for them so far this year, as they have given up six or more runs in nine of their 12 games.

The Wolverines' offense hasn't been bad, but they just haven't been able to do enough to overcome the runs they are giving up.

Friday, they will look to be better against a Louisville team that has won six straight, including a big 9-8 win against No. 15 TCU on Tuesday.

The Cardinals started the year off just 1-2 but have won eight of nine and are starting to find their groove.

They have been really good offensively this year, as they have scored at least seven runs in each of their wins and have scored 60 total runs in their last four games.

The Cardinals' offense going against the Michigan pitching will be the key to this weekend series, but it should be a great set of games starting on Friday.

How To Watch

March
11
2022

Michigan at Louisville

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (National)
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
